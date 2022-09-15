Main Photo

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, celebrates his double next to Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Jonathan Aranda during the sixth inning.

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Tuesday night to gain a doubleheader split between AL wild card contenders.

Toronto (80-62) is a half-game ahead of the Rays and Seattle (both 79-62) in a race for the three AL wild cards.

Recommended for you