LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (AP) — Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed during a race in southeastern Indiana, the U.S. Auto Club announced.

Owen’s car struck the outside wall and flipped several times along the third turn in a qualifying race Saturday night for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway, USAC said.

