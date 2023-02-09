Main Photo

Construction continues to restore the area around the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St. Andrews.

 SADIE GOLEN VIA AP

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — What was shaping up as one the biggest controversies in golf this year also turned out to be the shortest one.

The Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole at St. Andrews will be left alone.

