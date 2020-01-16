TAMPA — With a blistering shot that glanced off the goalie’s shoulder and into the net, Nikita Kucherov saved the night for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The reigning NHL MVP and scoring champion scored with a little over a minute left in regulation and Steven Stamkos delivered the game-deciding goal in a shootout to complete a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night,
“Big time shot. It’s one of those things where you’re staring zero points in the face and you end up with two. You’ve got to take that and run,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Even though I thought we deserved points in this game, you’re odds aren’t as high when you’re down a goal with a minute left.”
Brayden Point also beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the shootout, helping the Lightning rebound from a loss to New Jersey that stopped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak on Sunday.
Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored in regulation for the Lightning, who overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-2.