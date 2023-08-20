LLWS Tennessee Rhode Island Baseball

Nolensville, Tenn.'s Stella Weaver (12) ducks as she is hit by a pitch in the helmet from Smithfield, R.I.'s Brady McShane during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. 

 TOM E. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Stella Weaver, the only girl playing in the Little League World Series this year, singled, scored a run and was hit by a pitch, helping Tennessee to an 8-1 win over Rhode Island on Friday.

The 12-year-old Weaver is just the 22nd girl to play in the tournament's history. The first Little League World Series was held in 1947.

