Main Photo

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO — Smooth as ever starting his 14th NBA season, Stephen Curry shook Tyler Herro and made it look oh so easy.

Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night.

