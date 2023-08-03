Main Photo

United States’ Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd during the final day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

 JON SUPER/AP PHOTO

The Ryder Cup task force that sought continuity has occasionally run the risk of being a closed shop with so many repeat faces in golf carts.

Stewart Cink is a new addition to the club. Zach Johnson appointed him his fifth and final assistant captain for this year’s matches at Marco Simone in Rome. Cink will be an assistant for the first time, having played in five Ryder Cup matches.

