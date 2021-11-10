When it comes to playing in the Masters, all Harry Higgs knows is waiting.
The first part took place at Kiawah Island in May, when Higgs holed a 6-foot par putt to cap off a bogey-free 70 in the final round of the PGA Championship. And then he had to wait to see if that would allow him to finish among the top four and secure an invitation to Augusta National.
Kevin Streelman helped by making bogey on the 17, dropping him one shot behind Higgs and others.
“All we needed to do was avoid him holing it (from the fairway) because then I go to fifth,” Higgs said. “And of course, I’ve got some bones to pick on what shots they show and when. Streelman had hit his second, but we don’t know where it is. Louis Oosthuizen hit his shot to 15 feet. And on the corner of the TV we could see a ball on the far right of the green. And we just started screaming and yelling and high-fives and hugs.”
And now the real wait: The invitation in the mail, which typically does not happen until the holiday season.
Higgs can focus on the task at hand, such as playing the Houston Open this week, his fifth start of the new season.
“When I’m home, it’s constant. It’s like, this is awesome. This is the pinnacle. This is what I always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s not on the top of mind all the time. But when I’m asked, or I’m going through details of booking a house, or someone asking for tickets — which aggravates the living hell out of me, but it reminds me that I am going to play in the Masters.”
While at SMU, he played the Augusta State tournament twice and was allowed in for the practice round on Monday. But he has never played Augusta National, and he won’t be waiting until April.
“My understanding is once I get my invite, I can go myself and play as much as I like,” Higgs said. “They say ‘as much as you like’ — I’m not going to be that guy that goes 20 times and have them tell me I can’t show up anymore. But if I play with a member, I can bring my brother, my dad, do a trip with my coach, guys back in Dallas.”
How much is too much? It’s one thing to have an invitation, another to be that guy who never leaves.
“I’ll find a way to cleverly ask,” Higgs said. “I’m guessing if I go four times before now and April, that’s fine. And from what I’ve heard, you enjoy a round with your dad, with your brother, you set eyes on it. But it’s not going to matter. Because by the time it starts, they’ve got their thing they do and it’s vastly different, from what I’ve heard.”