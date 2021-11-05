COLUMBIA, S.C. — Quarterback concerns and struggles in the Southeastern Conference are issues both Florida and South Carolina are familiar with this season.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Gators and Gamecocks, though probably worse for Gators coach Dan Mullen given the preseason expectations.
Florida (4-4, 2-2 SEC) looks to bounce back from its blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia last week at South Carolina (4-4, 1-3).
“It’s six inches from a pat on the back and a kick in the rear. In the SEC you’re either getting one or the other,” Mullen said. “There’s no in-between. There’s no, ‘I guess everything’s OK.’”
Things are far from OK for the Gators, who rose to No. 10 through four games before sliding out of the rankings after losing three of their last four.
Mullen has gone back and forth between quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, both who’ve shown flashes of success along with struggles to move the ball at critical times.
Jones had started the first seven games with Richardson getting the call against Georgia. However, Richardson came out late in the Bulldogs loss. The freshman was diagnosed with a concussion and didn’t practice Monday or Tuesday in preparation for the Gamecocks.
Still, Mullen has seen a confidence at practice he believes will fire up his team this week.
“I think their focus has been fantastic this week and I think part of the preparation is building all of that confidence within each other and expecting great things to happen,” he said.
South Carolina, too, is uncertain at quarterback as it looks to get closer to the postseason in coach Shane Beamer’s first season.
Luke Doty, the expected starter this season, had season-ending surgery on his injured foot last week while Zeb Noland, the grad assistant turned quarterback, had an operation to fix a meniscus problem in his right knee during the Gamecocks time off last week.
Beamer joked with the team pilot on a recruiting trip that it’s not “a good thing when your starting quarterback and your backup quarterback have both been on that plane earlier that week going somewhere to get surgeries.”
Noland has practiced this week, although Beamer said Noland would have to show more than he had early on to face the Gators. If Noland can’t go, St. Francis of Pennsylvania transfer Jason Brown would make his first start.