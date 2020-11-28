Virginia appears to be hitting a solid stride as the Cavaliers heads into the final stretch of their season.
The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three in a row, putting a four-game skid in the rear-view mirror. They head to Florida State to face a team (2-6, 1-6) on a three-game slide.
Virginia coaches and players are quick to note, however, that the Seminoles are still the Seminoles. While first-year coach Mike Norvell’s team is the youngest in the country with more than 73% freshmen and sophomores, the Virginia contingent say the talent is still evident.
“I see a transformation happening, as there’s a new staff and players kind of coming together,” Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “And again, it’s in a pandemic as well, so it’s probably slowed maybe their initial progress or as fast as they hope.”
The Cavaliers’ winning streak includes a 31-17 victory against Louisville in which Cardinals’ quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 197 rushing yards, and Virginia defensive back Nick Grant has seen enough of Florida State’s games to know that Jordan Travis presents a similar challenge.
“We’re going to have to have somebody on him,” Grant said. “I mean, the games I’ve watched that he’s played in, he makes it happen. If he’s having a good game, they’re going to win. Straight like that. That’s the primary focus if their offense. That’s how they create points. That’s how they create big plays — his ability to do stuff on the ground and if you focus on that, you suck up into the run, that’s when he hits big passes overhead.”
That clearly hasn’t happened enough for Florida State so far this season, but Norvell said when the Seminoles’ game against No. 4 Clemson was postponed last Saturday because of coronavirus concerns among the Tigers, Travis was among the chief benefactors.
“With not playing on Saturday, another day and opportunity for his entire body to feel better,” the coach said on Tuesday. “Came out and I thought had a really good day today.
“Moving well, was throwing the ball all around, had some big plays downfield. It was a good workday for him. Just excited with where he’s at and just his continued development.”
Virginia’s defense prepared to focus on three playmakers for the Cardinals in their game two weeks ago, and two of the three didn’t play, but Cunningham still ran rampant all game long. Grant hopes they have a better plan this weekend.