Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, left, during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

Max Strus helped Miami get to the NBA Finals, and his stock soared in the process.

Strus is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade, according to two people familiar with the negotiations.

