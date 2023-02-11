Main Photo

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dunks against the Denver Nuggets.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points, and Orlando's bench outscored the Nuggets' reserves 56-10.

