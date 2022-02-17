CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t expected to be in the Super Bowl.
After all, they finished 4-11-1 and in last place in the AFC North in the 2020 season.
The Bengals were a good team in 2021, but not a great one. The Super Bowl seemed improbable up until Evan McPherson drilled a 31-yard field goal to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC championship game.
Cincinnati, expected to go through another rebuilding year, got there because of the creativity and confidence of quarterback Joe Burrow, the immediate impact of rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the big leg of rookie kicker McPherson and a defense that got better as the season progressed.
It ended in the Super Bowl when a gimpy Burrow, already sacked seven times, ran out of magic on fourth-and-1 as the crushing pass rush of the Los Angeles Rams closed in again.
A couple of more seconds in the pocket and Burrow might have seen that Chase was open downfield. But Burrow’s desperation flip fell incomplete, and the Bengals lost 23-20.
“I’m probably one of everybody on our staff and on our team that thinks, ‘Man, if I could have just done one thing differently, maybe we would have won,’” coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. “That’s the part that you have to come to terms with and be able to move on from at some point. It also fuels us. I’ve had a day off now, and you want to get back to work because I want to get back to the Super Bowl to finish in the right way.”
The worst-to-first Bengals finished 10-7 in the regular season, beat the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card round and topped Tennessee by three points in the divisional round — despite Burrow being sacked nine times in the game — before capturing the AFC title in Kansas City.
The defense kept them in those games until Burrow could find a way — an overarching theme of the entire season.
Cincinnati played well in December while Baltimore and Pittsburgh faltered, giving the Bengals their first divisional title and playoff appearance since the 2015 season. The Jan. 15 win over the Raiders was the first for Cincinnati in the postseason in 31 years.
The Bengals announced Wednesday that the 38-year-old Taylor, who was 6-25-1 in the first two seasons of his first head coaching job, got a five-year contract extension.
“There’s just a lot of trust in the building,” Taylor said. “We have the right people.”