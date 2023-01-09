Northwestern Indiana Basketball

Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) drives to the basket while being defended by Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, right, during the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. 

 DOUG McSCHOOLER/AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six.

