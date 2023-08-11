Main Photo

Noah Gragson, right, has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.

 AP FILE PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can begin working toward reinstatement.

The 25-year-old rookie was suspended indefinitely by Cup officials last Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

