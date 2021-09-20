JACKSONVILLE — Courtland Sutton’s career day helped the Denver Broncos beat woeful Jacksonville 23-13 on Sunday, handing the Jaguars a 17th consecutive loss.
Sutton finished with nine catches for 159 yards, including a shoe-string grab in the third quarter that surely rates among his best plays in four seasons. In Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Sutton showed he can be Teddy Bridgewater’s go-to guy.
The Broncos, who are 2-0 for the seventh time in the last nine years and the first since 2019, waited years to see this kind of performance from Sutton. The second-round pick in 2018 missed 15 games last season because of a torn knee ligament. It was just the third 100-yard receiving game of his career.
He looked unstoppable against the Jaguars (0-2), who struggled to keep pace with him down the field.
Sutton had nearly half of Bridgewater’s 328 yards passing. Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with TD tosses to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant, and played mistake-free football for the second straight week.
The Broncos has plenty else go right.
First-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II, making his first career start in place of cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), notched his first career interception. The rookie made a great grab near the sideline in front of Tyron Johnson.
Surtain’s pick was then second of the day and fifth of the season for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence capped an 83-yard drive to open the game with a 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones. But Jacksonville did little right the rest of the afternoon.
Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards late in the game, but then promptly got flagged for delay of game on the ensuring kickoff.
Jacksonville’s home opener wasn’t as much of a debacle as their season opener a week early, but it wasn’t a whole lot better, either.