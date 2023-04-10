Ireland US Soccer

United States forward Mallory Swanson signals to fans as she is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. 

 ERICGAY/AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer's Women's World Cup in doubt.

Swanson was injured in the first half of the U.S. team's 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland.

