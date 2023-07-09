Main Photo

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns to Croatia's Petra Martic in a women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships.

 ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP PHOTO

WIMBLEDON, England — An avid reader, Iga Swiatek knows how to contextualize her Wimbledon experiences.

Her third-round exit last year after winning the French Open was a disappointment. The top-ranked Swiatek cleared that hurdle Friday at the All England Club, dispatching 30th-seeded Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round.

