US Open Tennis

Holger Rune, of Denmark, signs autographs for fans before the start of the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, in New York.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The season’s last Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, began Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis — about a year after two even bigger names walked away from the sport.

The Day 1 schedule included Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff on the women’s side, and Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe on the men’s. And many more, of course.

