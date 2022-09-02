Main Photo

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the second round of the U.S. Open.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Iga Swiatek is winning easily — and quietly.

At this U.S. Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around.

