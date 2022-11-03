Main Photo

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning her match against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during round-robin play on Day 2 of the WTA Finals tennis tournament.

 RON JENKINS/AP PHOTO

FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek performed so well against nearly every opponent all season that it should come as no surprise she’s been perfect when facing the best of the best since early January.

Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches — the longest such single-season run in 15 years — and opened her bid for a first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night.

