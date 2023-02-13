France Alpine Skiing Worlds

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt celebrates winning the alpine ski, men’s World Championship downhill, in Courchevel, France, Sunday.

 MARCO TROVATI/AP PHOTO

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt ended his four-year wait for a world championship medal in impressive style Sunday, dominating the men’s downhill with a gutsy run on the demanding L’Eclipse course to win gold.

Odermatt let out a few screams after posting the fastest time, which even pre-race favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde could not beat. The Norwegian trailed by 0.48 seconds to add to his silver from Thursday’s super-G.

