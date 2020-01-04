SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse forward Emily Engstler spent much of Thursday night’s game against No. 8 Florida State in foul trouble and on the Orange bench. All it took was one remarkable play to brighten the moment and send coach Quentin Hillsman into a frenzy.
Engstler hit the winning layup at the overtime buzzer and Syracuse upset the previously unbeaten Seminoles 90-89. The basket came off a perfect inbound pass from Teisha Hyman, her only assist of the game.
“Teisha threw a really good pass and everybody played their role really well,” Engstler said. “I jumped and I said ‘I hope to God this goes in’ and it went it. It was so simple, but it was literally the only play we could have ran to score that basket. So I was like, all right, let’s do it.
“I practice that so much that I should make that every single time I take it. He (Hillsman) chose me because I do it a lot. It was a good choice.”
Engstler’s basket answered one by FSU’s Kiah Gillespie that had put the Seminoles up 89-88 with six-tenths of a second left, turning and pivoting between two defenders for the score.
Hillsman then drew up a play for Engstler, who had seen limited playing time because she was hit with four fouls.
Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis ran toward the backcourt to draw out Engstler’s defender, and Engstler then broke with a clean look toward the basket for the clear layup.
Hillsman said he had drawn up the play on a napkin in a restaurant a few years ago but doubted he’d ever use it in a game. He said the team had never practiced it.
“It’s just one of those deals where you have something in your back pocket,” he said. “I drew it up on the fly. Emily got a clean look. That was a really soft pass. She’s a very good, tip-in lob player. I knew she would be the most reliable to go get it, but the pass was unbelievable.”
FSU coach Sue Semrau could only admire the strategy and felt it would serve her team well going forward.
“They ran a great play. We were switching everything and had miscommunication,” Semrau said. “Early in the season, that’s a really good thing to have happen so we can grow from that on the road.”