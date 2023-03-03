Main Photo

Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 on Thursday, March 2, 2023 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship on Thursday.

Yuka Saso of Japan was second after a bogey-free 67, and a pack of six including Nelly Korda and former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded 68s at Sentosa Golf Club.

