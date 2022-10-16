Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined.

 JEFF DEAN/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

