DENVER — Tua Tagovailoa isn’t putting up the “Star Wars” numbers that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from quarterbacks coming out of today’s high-powered college offenses.
Miami’s rookie QB is averaging just 172 yards passing in his three starts and has thrown five touchdown passes. Over a full season, that would equate to approximately 2,750 yards and 26 TDs, or about what Patrick Mahomes has already piled up this season.
Yet, here are the numbers that really stand out for the ex-Alabama lefty: zero interceptions, no losses.
“He’s got a really quick release. He’s accurate. Obviously, he’s got the athletic ability,” said Vic Fangio, whose reeling Broncos (3-6) host Tagovailoa’s surging Dolphins (6-3) on Sunday. “He can be a scrambler and elusive in the pocket. But I think the biggest thing is that he’s running their offense very, very efficiently.”
Tagovailoa is one of only two quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to win his first three career starts without throwing an interception. The other was Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.
“It’s hard to coach accuracy,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “I can’t get a guy more accurate than he is.”
Tagovailoa’s touchdown/interception ratio of 5-0 is nothing new to those who followed his Crimson Tide career. His ratio in three seasons at Alabama was 87/11.
“You always want to end the drives in a kick,” Tagovailoa said. “Even if that means a punt.”
The Broncos have had way too many drives end with the ball in opponents’ hands.
They lead the league with 21 giveaways, including an NFL-high 16 interceptions, four of which came last week in a 37-12 rout by the Raiders, who forced five turnovers altogether.
Miami ranks fourth in the league with 15 takeaways.
“This will be a very important week for us to take care of the ball,” Fangio said.
Other subplots Sunday include Tagovailoa seeking to join Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookie quarterbacks in the last 40 years to win their first four starts.