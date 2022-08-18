Main Photo

 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019.

Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition against the Tennessee Titans. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run.

