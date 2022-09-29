Main Photo

Three months after falling short in a bid to become the first club in 40 years to win three straight Stanley Cup titles, the Lightning entered training eager to begin the quest to reclaim the crown they relinquished to the Colorado Avalanche last season.

TAMPA — Tampa Bay isn’t content with being one of the NHL’s best teams.

