JACKSONVILLE — Attention shoppers: There’s a fire sale going on in Jacksonville.
Starters. Team leaders. Pro Bowlers. Up to 50% off. Hurry. Supplies are limited. Time is running out.
The Jaguars might as well place fliers on windshields in every NFL parking lot: “Got a hole? Have an injury? Need help? Call now! Make offer!”
General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone are clearly cleaning house, trying to make their salary cap and locker room more manageable just three years removed from being a few plays away from the Super Bowl.. They have dumped six potential starters, including three former Pro Bowlers, in the last six months. Three of those players — defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Ronnie Harrison — were sent packing this week.
Reactions have ranged from “good riddance” to “what are they thinking?” The most common perception: Jacksonville is intentionally tanking in hopes of getting the No. 1 draft pick in April and setting itself up to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It’s a seemingly different feeling inside the facility, where players, coaches and front office personnel roll their eyes at the mere mention of such a notion.
“I think more than anything it really just shows that people aren’t watching us very closely,” quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “I think people see it from afar and see, ‘Oh, they’re losing their biggest names.’ But that’s not how we feel.”
Minshew went on to echo Marrone’s comments about reputations and careers being on the line.
“Realistically, I know if we’re tanking, coach Marrone, Dave Caldwell and me are probably going to be out of jobs,” Minshew said. “So I know us three and a lot of those other guys in the locker room are not going to let that crap happen.
“I feel very confidently in everybody’s desire to win and that’s absolutely not anything that we envision happening.”
Las Vegas disagrees, dropping Jacksonville’s odds of winning the Super Bowl from 150-1 to 175-1. The revamped Jaguars are the league’s ultimate underdogs heading into next week’s season opener against Indianapolis.
“I think there’s a lot of guys on our team that thrive off of that mentality,” said linebacker Joe Schobert, who played for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns in 2017. “In the NFL, everybody got here, everybody deserves to be here who is here, and when you are slighted in terms of preseason expectations or what people think of you, I mean, that puts a chip on your shoulder.
“As competitive individuals you want to prove everybody wrong so that’s definitely something that we’ll be able to take and use to our advantage.”
The Jaguars accumulated three more draft picks from their moves in the last week. They now have 11 selections in 2021, including nine in the first five rounds. They made 12 picks this past April, the start of the team’s makeover.
More dramatic changes could be on the way before Saturday’s deadline to set 53-man rosters.