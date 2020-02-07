BOSTON — When the Celtics have needed an offensive lift this season, Jayson Tatum has often been the one to pick up the scoring load.
He did it again to help Boston fend off a Magic team fighting to stay in playoff contention.
Tatum scored 16 of his 33 points in the second half and the Celtics held off Orlando 116-100 on Wednesday night.
Gordon Hayward added 23 points and Jaylen Brown finished with 18 to help Boston win its fifth straight.
It was Tatum’s sixth game this season with 30 or more points.
“Just confidence has a lot to do with it — opportunity, and just trying to get better,” he said. “Trying to get better in all aspects of my game each year and each summer. Just trying to be a better version of myself than I was last year.”
Orlando pulled within 105-98 with less than three minutes to play on a basket by Nik Vucevic. The Celtics responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Hayward and Tatum that made it 111-98 with 1:46 left.
Evan Fournier led the Magic with 26 points. Aaron Gordon added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terrence Ross finished with 18 points. Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Boston played extremely short-handed with Kemba Walker (sore left knee), Marcus Smart (right quad contusion), Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (left hip edema) all sitting out. Rookie Romeo Langford made his first-career start in Walker’s absence.
After being held to three points in the third quarter, Tatum scored 10 straight points to give Boston a 99-91 lead with 6:52 remaining. Then, following a timeout, Tatum led a fast break and found Brown, who threw down a one-handed dunk over Michael Carter-Williams to give the Celtics the game’s first double-digit advantage.