All Star Game Basketball

Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives during the first half of the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, in Salt Lake City.

 ROB GRAY/AP PHOTO

SALT LAKE CITY — Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.

Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points on his way to winning MVP honors, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition on Sunday night.

