Main Photo

Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon (34) falls to the ice as he defends the goal during the first period. Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) looks on.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — John Tavares scored with 21.3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Florida 2-1 on Monday night to snap the Panthers’ six-game winning streak.

Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, netting his 40th of the season. Ilya Samsonov made 46 saves.

Recommended for you