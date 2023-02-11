Main Photo

Adam Hadwin chips to the ninth green during the first round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament. Hadwin finished at five under par and is tied for the lead.

 DARRYL WEBB/AP PHOTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale.

“I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind.

Recommended for you