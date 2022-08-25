Main Photo

Joey Logano greets fans during driver introductions prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske signed Joey Logano on Wednesday to a long-term contract extension that locks down both the 2018 NASCAR champion and teammate Ryan Blaney for the next several years.

Blaney got a contract extension last week, and Logano’s has been finalized to keep him in the No. 22 Ford.

