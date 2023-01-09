Australia Tennis United Cup

United States’ Taylor Fritz plays a backhand return to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini during the final of the United Cup tennis event in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 MARK BAKER/AP PHOTO

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States claimed the inaugural United Cup on Sunday in convincing fashion with an overpowering display over Italy in the final of the mixed teams event.

No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz gave the U.S. an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup when edging former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7).

