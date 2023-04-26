Main Photo

Zach Johnson waves after his putt on the third hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

Signing up for Saudi riches to play for LIV Golf was always going to come at a cost.

One risk was thought to be eligibility for the majors, which turned out to be a false alarm, at least for the top players. Augusta National kept its criteria, while U.S. Open and British Open organizers have said they would honor everyone eligible, with minor tweaks.

