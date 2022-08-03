Main Photo

The “4 Aces” team poses for a picture after winning the team competition of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J. From left to right, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson. Patrick Reed, and Pat Perez.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO

Pat Perez said having a chance to be part of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series was like winning the lottery. He wasn’t far off.

Perez didn’t mince words — he rarely does — when explaining his reason for joining. It was a chance to play less and get paid more. He even was seen at a welcome party in Oregon wearing a button-down shirt with prints of $100 bills, still not enough of them to reflect what he’s making.

