JACKSONVILLE — Tennessee sure knows how to get out of a huge hole.
The Volunteers scored twice in a 30-second span late, using an onside kick to help escape a 13-point deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night.
The rally was indicative of Tennessee’s season, which started 1-4 and ended with six consecutive wins.
“Everybody in the country had given up on these guys,” second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt said.
Pruitt was talking about the season. He could have been talking about the game.
The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:03 span, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson’s 63-yard interception return, and later adding a pair of field goals.
Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee (8-5) shocked most of the nearly 62,000 fans on hand.
Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.
“Obviously, very very disappointing to have a fourth-quarter lead and let it slip away,” said Indiana coach Tom Allen, whose team was seeking its first nine-win season since 1967. “I’m not going to sit here and point fingers and blame. At the end of the day, it’s my responsibility for us to find a way to win the game. We didn’t do that.”