Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matt Kuchar keeps winding up in the PGA Tour record book for reasons that make him proud, but aren’t exactly his biggest goals.

In March, he won his 36th match in the Dell Match Play to tie the record set by Tiger Woods. Now he becomes the only player to have reached the FedEx Cup playoffs every year since they began in 2007.

