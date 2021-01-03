The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
- Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.
Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils' travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.
The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed three defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Shaq Barrett and Devin White, and lineman Steve McLendon.
White tested positive for COVID-19 and Barrett, the Bucs' top sack threat, is considered a high-risk close contact. All three will miss Sunday's game against Atlanta.
White is likely out for the Bucs' playoff game next weekend; Tampa Bay has clinched a wild-card spot in the NFC.
The Bucs have three players with at least eight sacks, and White and Barrett are two of them.
- Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism about the likelihood quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s coronavirus infection is an isolated case within the team.
“We’ve taken every precaution,” Flores said Friday. “We’ve followed the protocols. As far as close contacts, we’re in good shape from that standpoint.”
Fitzpatrick went on the reserve-COVID-19 list Thursday and is expected to miss the regular-season finale at Buffalo on Sunday, when Miami will try to clinch an AFC wild-card berth. Every player on the active roster practiced Thursday and Friday, an indication none was identified as a high-risk close contact with Fitzpatrick.
Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will start his ninth game in a row Sunday, and veteran Jake Rudock signed Thursday as the new backup quarterback.
Fitzpatrick came off the bench in the fourth quarter last week to rally Miami to an improbable win at Las Vegas. He’s now sidelined on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time in his 16-year career.
“He’s a big part of the team,” Flores said. “It’s disappointing for him more than anything. I know how important this team is to him. We’ll just push forward and give our best effort on Sunday.”
Receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, guard Solomon Kindley and linebacker Shaq Lawson are all questionable for the Bills games.