MIAMI — Don Mattingly’s first team meeting with the Miami Marlins this spring was short, sweet and had just one primary point.
He told them they can win.
Mattingly wasn’t exactly breaking new ground in leadership tactics with that take, but there was a reason why he wanted that to be the message. A year ago, everything went wrong for the Marlins. A team coming off a playoff series win in 2020 plummeted to near the bottom of baseball, never spent a single day over .500 and was basically out of the race by the All-Star break.
That was then. And Mattingly insists that it isn’t rah-rah, hope-springs-eternal pablum when he says there’s reason to believe things will change in 2022.
“I think we can win,” said Mattingly, the Marlins’ manager. “I think that’s the key. I think we believe we can. Other than that, it’s just talking. Our group believes it. Now we’ve got to go prove it. We’ve got to go execute. We’ve got to do the things it takes to win.”
For these Marlins, that means hit.
The art of swinging bats and striking baseballs was a challenge for the Marlins a year ago. Swinging bats and striking out, that was easy. Miami batters struck out nearly 10 times per game last season, the second-worst clip of any MLB club, and the team scored the second-fewest runs as well.
So, bats were acquired. Reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler headlines the group, which includes fellow outfielders Avisaíl García and Joey Wendle, along with catcher Jacob Stallings. There’s no massive acquisition in there, but general manager Kim Ng said the Marlins’ plan is a calculated one designed for sustained success.
“For fans to go on a roller coaster is not the best way to necessarily build your brand, build your club,” Ng said. “So that’s why we’ve chosen to build the farm system and add when we felt we needed to. And that’s the stage that we’re at now.”
The rotation should be a strength, anchored by ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Trevor Rogers was an All-Star last season as a rookie and Pablo Lopez missed half the season with a rotator cuff problem — but was activated to start a season finale last October that served as a springboard into his offseason.
“I believe we can win,” Mattingly said. “Our coaching staff believes we can win. I feel like our players believe that we can win. And that’s really what matters the most.”