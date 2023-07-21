Main Photo

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center left, holds his new Inter Miami team jersey as he poses with team co-owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas, second right, and David Beckham during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE — The seats at DRV PNK Stadium filled up quickly with fans eager to get a glimpse at Inter Miami’s new superstar.

Lionel Messi — arguably the greatest soccer player ever — stood on a runway in the middle of the field looking out at his new home.

