Then-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry cools off. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games.

NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel has been busy this spring.

As the leader of the NFL’s efforts to educate the approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league’s gambling policies, she’s in the middle of an annual pilgrimage of sorts.

