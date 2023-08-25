Main Photo

FILE — Joscelyn Roberson competes on the beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Roberson will compete in this week’s U.S. Championships hoping to earn a spot on the world championship team this fall.

 AP FILE PHOTO

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Joscelyn Roberson’s always had her eye on the 2024 Olympics. The math just sort of worked.

The Texan is going to be 18 next summer, an age long considered an athletic sweet spot for elite female gymnasts, at least in the United States.

Recommended for you