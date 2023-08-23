Main Photo

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will announce his six captain’s picks after the Tour Championship.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ATLANTA — Zach Johnson has a week to measure personalities, potential pairings and how statistics mesh with Marco Simone. He will talk it over with five vice captains and the six Americans who already qualified for the Ryder Cup team in Rome.

And then he will announce Aug. 29 which six players get the coveted captain’s picks.

Recommended for you