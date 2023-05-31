Main Photo

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, left and left wing Matthew Tkachuk, right, hold up the Prince of Wales trophy.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

Jon Hamm is excited for this Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

“Stoked, man,” the actor and noted hockey fan said. “I live in L.A., so that’s a half-hour flight away for me.”

Recommended for you