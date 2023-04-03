Extreme Weather Explainer

People walk through damage from a late-night tornado in Sullivan, Ind., April 1, 2023.

 DOUG McSCHOOLER/AP PHOTO, FILE

The United States is Earth’s punching bag for nasty weather.

Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

