ORLANDO — The Oklahoma City Thunder’s three-guard offense was too much for the Orlando Magic.
Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and the Thunder shot 60.5% against one of the NBA’s better defenses Wednesday night in a 120-114 victory over the Magic.
Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won for the eighth time in nine road games.
Terrence Ross scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which had allowed an NBA-low 103.9 points per game.
Oklahoma City’s 60.5% (46 of 76) shooting was a season-high against the Magic.
The Thunder led by as many as 14 points during the first half in which they shot 63.4%.
“If we defend like that, it’s going to be a long season,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “We got crushed on the ball, we got crushed on pick and rolls and our interior players at the rim were late all night. With the game on the line, we fouled and fouled and fouled. You have to play with both intensity and purpose and we had neither.”
Nerlens Noel dunked twice during a 14-2 run early in the third quarter to help the Thunder take a 15-point lead, but Ross finished the period with a big scoring burst, rallying Orlando and tying the game at 89-89. Ross converted a four-point play while scoring 12 points in the final 2:09 of the quarter, then opened the fourth with a steal and a layup.
After the Thunder went 3:46 without scoring, Aaron Gordon missed two fee throws that could have put the Magic ahead with 3:49 left in the game. Schroder and Paul scored the next 10 points for the Thunder and put the game away.