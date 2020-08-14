LAKE BUENA VISTA — Mike Muscala made a 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 116-115 on Wednesday night.
In a game largely played by reserves in the second half, Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final 35 seconds for his only points of the game.
“I’ve got a great deal of respect for Mike Muscala just because he’s a total pro and keeps himself ready,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Whenever he’s called upon, you know you’re going to get a really reliable guy.”
Darius Bazley scored 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 for the Thunder. They outscored the Heat 34-15 in the fourth quarter.
Rookie Tyler Herro scored a season-high 30 points for Miami, and Duncan Robinson added 19 — all in the first half.
Miami shot 56% in the first half and led 66-62 at the break.
Gabe Vincent hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the third quarter to put Miami up 100-82.
Muscala’s first 3-pointer tied it at 113 with 34.8 seconds remaining. Solomon Hill’s driving layup put the Heat ahead by two with 11.6 seconds to play.
Muscala second 3 put the Thunder ahead 116-115, and Herro missed a deep 3 at the buzzer.
Muscala said Bazley’s success helped set him up for the game-winner.
“Baze had a great fourth quarter,” Muscala said. “I just told him to keep his eyes up. It was a great play by coach, the drawn out play, and it went in.”
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t too upset about the loss.
“We didn’t have a lot of subs going down the stretch,” he said. “They were gassed. I loved it.”