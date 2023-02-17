Main Photo

Tiger Woods, right, talks to PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan on the 15th hole during the pro-am of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club.

 RYAN KANG/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods made it through 16 holes of his pro-am Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational on a bitterly cold morning with occasional 25 mph gusts that made the temperature feel like the upper 30s.

What mattered, at least for now, was how he finished. He didn’t play the last two holes at Riviera, but after shaking hands with his amateur partners, he had no trouble climbing the 52 steps that lead to the clubhouse.

Recommended for you